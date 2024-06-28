Biden Aides Spruce Up Their LinkedIn Pages After the Debate: Report
FIVE-ALARM HIRE
President Joe Biden’s dire debate performance didn’t just worry Democrat lawmakers. Some of his aides were so concerned by what they saw that they made sure to get their LinkedIn pages updated Thursday night “just in case,” according to Politico. The president’s error-prone and occasionally incoherent showing against Donald Trump on the debate stage set off a firestorm of questions about Biden’s fitness and the possibility of his party finding another candidate in time to fight the election in November. Several media outlets have cited campaign sources saying that Biden had a cold, potentially explaining his hoarse voice, while one White House aide told Politico that the lack of an audience—which Biden’s campaign had demanded—was to blame for his poor performance. Regardless of the cause, Biden’s missteps immediately caused such concern among lawmakers that one unnamed House Democrat quipped to Playbook: “I picked the wrong day to stop sniffing glue.”