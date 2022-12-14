Biden: America Should Have ‘Societal Guilt’ a Decade After Sandy Hook
‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’
In a statement on the 10-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, President Joe Biden said America should have “societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem.” Biden, who was vice president when six educators and 20 first-graders were killed in Connecticut tragedy, vowed to keep fighting for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, which “have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers.” A ban failed to pass the Senate earlier this year. In the wake of Sandy Hook, then-President Obama made several executive orders but Congress failed to pass laws on universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons. “We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again,” Biden said Wednesday. “We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul 10 years ago to turn their pain into purpose.”