Biden and Eric Adams Falling Out Over Immigration and Crime: Report
FRENEMIES
The relationship between President Joe Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams has deteriorated to the point that Adams was excluded from Biden’s 2024 campaign advisory board before the lineup was made public last week, according to Axios. The outlet says the two Democratic leaders have been increasingly at odds over the issues of crime and immigration, and that Adams’ comments criticizing the White House have rankled the administration. One person familiar with their relationship even likened them to a “fighting couple who don’t want to hold hands in public.” The mayor has been outspoken in his disapproval of how the White House has handled the recent spike in migration across the U.S. border, which—with the help of Republican governors—has directly led to problems for Adams in New York. Axios’ report also cited people close to Adams and the White House in denying suggestions that Biden had ever considered replacing Kamala Harris with Adams as his 2024 running mate.