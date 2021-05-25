Biden and Putin to Meet in Switzerland Next Month: White House
SWISS MISTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next month in Switzerland, the White House announced Tuesday. “President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Tuesday morning. “The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship.” The tête-à-tête is scheduled to occur at the tail end of Biden’s first overseas trip since taking office in January. He will first take part in the G7 summit in England, then will travel to Brussels for meetings with EU leadership as well as a NATO confab. The meeting with Putin will focus mainly on putting the brakes on nuclear escalation, according to The New York Times. Tensions have begun to run high between the U.S. and Russia as the Kremlin positions troops near Ukraine and continues to persecute jailed opposition critic Alexey Navalny. “He will pay a price,” Biden said in a March interview with ABC News, after being asked about the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russian security services carried out influence operations in an attempt to sink his run at the presidency during the 2020 election.