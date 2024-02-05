Biden and Trump Wish King Charles the Best Amid Cancer Battle

President Joe Biden has expressed concern for Britain’s King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis, news of which the palace announced Monday—sending shockwaves across the United Kingdom.

Asked by reporters in Las Vegas if he had a message for the king, Biden said he had “just heard his diagnosis” and said, “I’m concerned about him. Hopefully I’ll be talking to him soon.”

Biden is currently in Nevada campaigning ahead of the state’s Democratic Party primary on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump also sent his best wishes to the monarch via a brief all-caps post on Truth Social, writing that the king was a “WONDERFUL MAN, WHO I GOT TO KNOW WELL DURING MY PRESIDENCY.”

He added, “WE ALL PRAY THAT HE HAS A FAST AND FULL RECOVERY!”

Charles has begun outpatient treatment for cancer and is pausing public-facing events, Buckingham Palace announced Monday afternoon, but aides have insisted he will continue with paperwork and private meetings. The palace said Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The palace said doctors discovered Charles’ cancer during a recent procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, but clarified that he does not have prostate cancer.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” Monday’s statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Prince Harry, whose relationship with his father has been strained in recent years, is dashing back from California to be by his father’s side.

According to British newspaper The Telegraph, Harry is set to board a flight Monday night to be at Charles’ side, while his wife, Meghan Markle, plans to remain at home in California with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.