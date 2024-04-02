CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Biden and Xi Talk for First Time in Five Months

    XI WHIZ

    Mini Racker

    Politics Reporter

    A photo of President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping

    Brendan Smialowski/Getty

    President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke one-on-one on Tuesday for the first time since November. According to a readout from the White House, Biden raised numerous concerns during the conversation, including around trade, Taiwan, China’s support of Russia, and North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. The readout also mentioned that the two leaders discussed potential areas of cooperation around counternarcotics, military-to-military communication, risks related to artificial intelligence, and climate change. The call, which lasted nearly two hours, follows through on a public commitment Biden made five months ago to check in with Xi more often. It precedes expected visits to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the coming weeks.

    Read it at CNN