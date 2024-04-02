Biden and Xi Talk for First Time in Five Months
XI WHIZ
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke one-on-one on Tuesday for the first time since November. According to a readout from the White House, Biden raised numerous concerns during the conversation, including around trade, Taiwan, China’s support of Russia, and North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. The readout also mentioned that the two leaders discussed potential areas of cooperation around counternarcotics, military-to-military communication, risks related to artificial intelligence, and climate change. The call, which lasted nearly two hours, follows through on a public commitment Biden made five months ago to check in with Xi more often. It precedes expected visits to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the coming weeks.