Biden Announces ‘Immediate’ End to Trump’s Beloved Border Wall Project
TRUMPTY DUMPTY
President-elect Joe Biden has announced 17 executive actions he’ll take on day one of his presidency to undo the damage done by President Trump—including an immediate end to Trump’s border-wall pet project. The list, published by Biden’s transition team on the morning of his inauguration, says Biden will enforce an “immediate pause” on wall construction in order to carry out a review of the legality of “funding and contracting methods” that have been used to partially build the barrier so far. The list also says that Biden will immediately reverse three flagship Trump policies: His withdrawal from the World Health Organization, his “Muslim travel ban,” and his exit from the Paris Climate Agreement. Biden will also revoke the permit Trump granted to the Keystone XL oil pipeline, according to the full list published by his team.