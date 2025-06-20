Biden Annoys Amtrak Riders by Talking in the Quiet Car

Even in retirement, former President Biden can’t escape bad press. Now, Amtrak customers are complaining that the 82-year-old was breaking the golden rule of the Amtrak Acela’s ”quiet car.” “He was talking in the quiet car!” an Amtrak regular told the New York Post, complaining that the former president was chatting throughout the train ride. Another rider defended Biden, telling the Post that Biden was talking because he was “constantly approached” by fellow passengers. The rider expressed that they found the complaints to be particularly unfair, considering that Biden is also often criticized for being “too soft spoken! No winning.” (They also noted that whispered exchanges are technically allowed by the railroad company.) Biden also reportedly asked for one of his favorite snacks, ice cream, which the cafe did not offer. But what is it, exactly, that the retired president is doing commuting to his D.C. office? “It’s really a mystery,” a former aide said.