Biden Apologizes for Suggesting Black Community Isn’t Diverse, Unlike Latino Community
SENSITIVITY TRAINING
Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized Thursday evening for remarks he made in the morning during an interview with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists. The presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee wrote on Twitter, “I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.” While answering a question about whether he would engage with Cuba as president, he had said, “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things. You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration than you do in Arizona. So it's a very diverse community.”