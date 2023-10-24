Read it at WCCO
A “Dean Phillips For President” bus is apparently already on the road in Ohio—despite the fact that the Minnesota Congressman hasn’t yet formally announced his 2024 bid. The Democrat is widely expected to take that step Friday—just in time for New Hampshire’s filing deadline. Though Phillips has expressed publicly that he respects Joe Biden, he has also spoken out about Democrats’ need for a younger candidate and has said he is exploring the option of running for president himself. His apparent campaign bus was plastered with the slogans, “Make America Affordable Again” and “Everyone’s Invited!”