Biden Backs Away From Obama’s Big Trade Agreement
Former Vice President Joe Biden during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Detroit that he would renegotiate the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal that he pushed for in the Obama administration.
In 2015, Biden called the deal a “comprehensive, high-standard trade agreement." However, on Wednesday, the ex-veep said: “I would not rejoin TPP as it was initially put forward.”
Biden had previously served as a major cheerleader for the deal, which has since become toxic to Democratic voters and candidates alike. Democratic candidates have been eager to take Biden on directly on the issue of trade, an issue that helped propel President Trump to 2016 victories in the Midwest.