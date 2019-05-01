Biden Backs Ending U.S. Support for Saudi War in Yemen

Former Vice President and current 2020 candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday called for the United States to end its support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. This is Biden’s first foray into foreign policy as a presidential candidate, The Washington Post reports, and the move signals that Biden may plan to rely on his decades of foreign-policy experience as a pillar of his campaign. This stance aligns him with Democrats, and even some Republicans, who want to end the war and the humanitarian crisis it’s created. “Vice President Biden believes it is past time to end U.S. support for the war in Yemen and cancel the blank check the Trump administration has given Saudi Arabia for its conduct of that war,” a spokesperson for the campaign told the Times. On Thursday, the Senate will vote on overriding Trump’s veto of a bill that would require him to pull most U.S. forces out of Yemen within 30 days.