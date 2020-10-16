Biden Beats Trump in Head-to-Head Town Hall Ratings
THE BIGGEST LOSER
The first ratings numbers are in and it seems Joe Biden may have defied the odds and beat Donald Trump in their head-to-head town hall matchup on ABC and NBC, respectively Thursday night.
According to Variety, during the 8-9 p.m. ET hour when both town halls were airing, Biden drew 12.7 million viewers on ABC compared to 10.4 million for Trump. Even when you compare Trump’s hour-long session to Biden’s full 90-minute town hall, the Democratic candidate’s ratings number only drops to 12.3 million. Trump’s numbers are likely to rise when the simulcast ratings from cable networks MSNBC and CNBC are included, but on the broadcast networks alone, Biden appears to be the clear winner.
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Trump had hoped to use his superior ratings to humiliate his opponent. “He looks at this the same way he looks at attendance at his rallies versus the [turnout] Biden gets for his events,” one source said. “He obviously wants to blow Biden out of the water.”