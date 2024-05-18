Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

The Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.

Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.

“A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling his event workers ‘crappy,’” the caption reads.

In the video, Trump dramatically leans over the side of the podium, shuffles out from behind it, and then launches into a tirade about the poor quality of the stage setup.

“You know this is the worst platform, who put this stage up?” he ad-libbed, cutting into his own remarks. “The fricking place is falling down.”

“I notice it keeps tilting to the left,” Trump joked, “Like too many other things!”

The rest of his speech, however, had a considerably more sinister turn. Trump continued to press his stolen-election lies about his 2020 presidential run and seemed to encourage voter intimidation in the upcoming November election.

“I know we won [Minnesota] in 2020,” Trump insisted. “We’ve got to be careful. We’ve got to watch those votes.”

Though Trump and Biden have both suffered embarrassing gaffes that they’ve each tried to spin as evidence of the other’s senility, Trump’s campaigning in a state he’s won twice is reportedly supported by his advisers—not just an exercise for his ego.

Trump’s inner circle believes he can flip the state, although Minnesota’s Democrats, and even some of its Republicans, think that’s an uphill battle.