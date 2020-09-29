Biden Camp: Trump Campaign Asked Debate Moderator Not to Mention COVID Deaths
TIT-FOR-TAT
After President Trump’s ridiculous suggestion Monday that candidates should be drug tested before the presidential debate, campaigns for both Joe Biden and Trump escalated their tit-for-tat fights on Tuesday. The Trump campaign claimed that Biden had backed out of a pledge not to wear an earpiece and had requested breaks during the 90-minute event. Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, refuted both suggestions and shot back, “If we’re playing that game, then you know, the Trump team asked [moderator] Chris Wallace not to mention the number of deaths from COVID once during the debate. You can consider that confirmed from the Biden campaign. See how easy that was to try to throw up a distraction?” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh responded, “This is a lie and it never happened. The Biden campaign is trying to distract from the facts that he won’t submit to an inspection for earpieces, won’t take a drug test, and needs multiple breaks during the 90-minute debate.”