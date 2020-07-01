Biden Campaign Did Not Pre-Screen Questions at Delaware Press Conference

President Donald Trump falsely accused former Vice President Joe Biden of pre-screening questions at a press conference Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware. In a tweet on Tuesday night, the president said Biden had known the questions in advance of the presser. But two reporters at the press conference who spoke to The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity said the campaign had not pre-screened questions. Asked about the accusation, a Biden adviser familiar with the event called the claim “laughable.”
During the press conference, the former vice president was repeatedly pressed about the hot-button statue issue and even faced questions from Trump-friendly network Fox News about his mental acuity.