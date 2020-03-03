Biden Campaign Disses James Comey Endorsement
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign dissed former FBI Director James Comey’s endorsement on Twitter Tuesday, with a campaign spokesman writing that he’d like to “return” it. “Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order,” Andrew Bates, the Biden campaign’s director of rapid response, wrote in a tweet. “How can I return it, free of charge?” Comey said he had voted for Biden in his “first Dem primary” in a tweet earlier Tuesday. “We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office,” Comey wrote. “There is a reason Trump fears (Biden) and roots for Bernie.”
Later Tuesday, Bates claimed his tweet was meant to be a “lighthearted joke” rather than a “rejection.” “I forgot the #1 rule of politics, which is that if you talk about anyone or anything related to 2016, common sense goes out the window,” he wrote. “We appreciate the vote of anyone repelled by Donald Trump.”