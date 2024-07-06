Biden Campaign Fed Philly Radio Interviewers Questions, Biden Still Gaffed
‘FIRST BLACK WOMAN’
The Biden campaign reportedly fed Andrea Lawful-Sanders, host of “The Source,” eight questions to ask President Joe Biden before a radio appearance on Wednesday. Lawful-Sanders told CNN’s Victor Blackwell during a Saturday appearance on his show, First of All, that “The questions were sent to me for approval; I approved of them.” Lawful-Sanders claimed that eight questions were sent to her by the White House, and of them, she asked four. Biden campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt told The New York Times that “Hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will best inform their listeners,” but qualified that the campaign, not the White House, did share a list of questions with Lawful-Sanders. During the interview, Biden claimed that he was “the first vice president, first Black woman, to serve with a Black president,” and that he was “the first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid.” Biden’s gaffes and the fact that the questions were fed to the hosts by the campaign is raising serious questions around Biden’s ability to communicate, even within a controlled media environment.