Biden Campaign in Free Fall After New Hampshire Humiliation: ‘We’re All Scared’
Joe Biden’s campaign team has been struck with panic after the former vice president’s absolutely terrible result in the New Hampshire primary, according to a report from Politico. With 97 percent reporting, Biden is projected to have limped to fifth place with a humbling 8.4 percent of the vote, and he has failed to win any sizable city or town. “This is horrendous. We’re all scared,” an unnamed Biden adviser told Politico. “I think we’re going to make it to South Carolina. I know we’re supposed to say we’re going to and we’re going to win. But I just don’t know.” Biden fled New Hampshire before the polls closed Tuesday, deciding his time would be better spent at a “launch party” in South Carolina. The New Hampshire result followed Biden’s fourth-place finish in Iowa. Sen. Bernie Sanders came out on top in New Hampshire with a projected 25.9 percent, ahead of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose vote share stood at 24.4 percent. It was also a good night for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, poised to finish in third place at 19.8 percent.