Biden Campaign Now Has More Followers on Truth Social Than Trump’s

Read it at Axios
President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has surpassed Donald Trump’s campaign in followers on Truth Social after just a few days on the platform. @BidenHQ has 25.7k followers as of late Wednesday afternoon, while @TeamTrump only has 22k. On Wednesday morning, Truth Social, which is personally owned by Trump, notified users via email that Biden had made an account. The Biden campaign’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted on Monday that they took part in the social media platform “because we thought it would be very funny.”