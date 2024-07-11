Biden Campaign Quietly Polls a Kamala Harris Presidency
MOMALA
The Biden campaign is reportedly testing Vice President Kamala Harris’ strength in a Trump-Harris head-to-head survey of Democratic voters, according to three sources close to the situation who spoke to The New York Times. The sources did not reveal to the Times what the purpose of the survey was, but the newspaper speculated that the survey could be used to convince Biden that his path to victory is narrow. “Donald Trump shifted his stump speech. We’d be dumb not to adjust,” a source close to the survey told the ABC News. “Hypothetical polling of alternative nominees will always be unreliable, and surveys do not take into account the negative media environment that any Democratic nominee will encounter. The only Democratic candidate for whom this is already baked in is President Biden,” campaign chair Jennifer O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez wrote in a memo to the campaign on Thursday. An ABC/Ispos/Washington Post poll of 2,431 adults released Thursday had Harris beating Trump 49-46.