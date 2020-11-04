Biden Campaign on Trump’s ‘Outrageous’ SCOTUS Threat: See You in Court
‘UNPRECEDENTED AND INCORRECT’
The Biden campaign has hit back at President Donald Trump’s extraordinary and false claim from the White House that he has already won the election. In the early hours of Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of votes left to count, the president prematurely declared victory and threatened that he’d go the Supreme Court—but didn’t outline what, if any, issue warranted it. In a statement from Biden for President campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, she called the president’s speech “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect,” and said the campaign is ready for a legal fight. “If the president makes good on his threat to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort,” said the campaign manager. “And they will prevail.”