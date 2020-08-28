Biden Campaign Snatches ‘Keep America Great’ Domain Name, Fills It With Trump’s Broken Promises
YOU SNOOZE, YOU LOSE
Someone in President Donald Trump’s digital campaign team is probably feeling a little stupid about this. According to Politico, Joe Biden’s campaign has managed to snag the “Keep America Great” domain name after Team Trump failed to register it. The phrase has been repeatedly uttered by Trump on the campaign trail, and $25 “Keep America Great” hats are still being sold by Trump’s official online shop. But Trump fans who search the term will now most likely stumble across Biden’s campaign materials. The website is a long list of Trump promises that Biden’s team contends have been broken over the past four years. In a decidedly salty response to the acquisition, Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley told Politico: “You can buy all the domain names you want, but Joe Biden can’t ever buy a way out of his 47 years’ worth of failure in elected office.”