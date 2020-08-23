CHEAT SHEET
Biden Campaign Spox: ‘He Has Not Been Tested’ for COVID-19 Yet
Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Sunday morning that the Democratic presidential nominee has still not been tested for the novel coronavirus, insisting that “really strict protocols” have been put in place around the former vice president.
Appearing on ABC News’ This Week, Bedingfield told anchor George Stephanopoulos that Biden “has not had the virus” before she was asked whether or not the ex-veep has received a test. "He has not been tested. However, we have put the strictest protocols in place and moving forward, should he need to be tested, he certainly would be. But he has not been tested yet," she responded.