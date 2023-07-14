Biden Cancels $39B in Student Loan Debts Despite Supreme Court

Read it at CNBC
After the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s full student debt relief plan, the Admin is forgiving loans for 804,000 people. People who are still repaying loans after 20 or 25 years may be eligible for the automatic forgiveness program and they will be notified in the coming days. “For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Under the changes, people who used certain deferments or forbearances to pause payments will automatically have their loans forgiven.