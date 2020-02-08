Biden Admits New Hampshire Is Likely a Lost Cause

At the top of Friday night’s Democratic primary debate from New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden essentially conceded that he wasn’t going to win the state’s primary following his fourth-place finish in Iowa. “It’s a long race,” Biden noted. “I took a hit in Iowa and will take one here.”
Adding that fellow candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) easily won in New Hampshire in the 2016 primary and would probably do well again, Biden said he was staying in the race “to restore the soul of this country, the middle class, and make sure we bring people together.”