Biden Confronted With Awkward Sign at Latest Rally
NOWHERE TO RUN
A man was spotted holding a sign reading, “Pass The Torch Joe!” among a group of Biden supporters at a Saturday campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin. The video shows Biden appearing on stage and moving towards the group, when the man appears with the handwritten sign. Another member of the group attempts to cover the sign before the man folds it away. The moment has gained traction among MAGA conservatives online, and has been shared across X by Trump supporters, including conservative political commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson. “Considering DC is burning I think he actually dropped it,” one supporter, dubbed “SaltyGoat,” commented. The call for Biden to “Pass the torch” has gained traction over recent days after a dismal debate performance alongside Donald Trump. This is by no means the first time supporters have attempted to urge the President with signage. On the way to a campaign fundraiser in the Hamptons the day after the debate, supporters held signs that read, “Please drop out for US,” and, “We love you, but it’s time.”