Biden Confuses Presidents of Egypt and Mexico During Presser About His ‘Memory’
‘WEAK AND SAD’
As he was busy defiantly defending himself against a Thursday report by special counsel Robert Hur, who claimed that he is “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” President Joe Biden made an untimely gaffe confusing the leaders of Mexico and Egypt. After delivering a series of defiant remarks at The White House in which he claimed, “I’m well meaning, and I’m an elderly man, and I know what the hell I’m doing,” Biden took questions from the press and was asked about the situation in Gaza, where he mistakenly referred to Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the President of Mexico. “I think as you know initially, the president of Mexico, El-Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate.” It didn't take long for the comments to light up social media. Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita described the comments as “weak and sad,” while another senior adviser, Jason Miller, appeared on Newsmax claiming “we can't count on Joe Biden.” Meanwhile, House Democratic aide Aaron Fritschner defended the president, claiming that “Biden addressed their concern, gave the access they wanted, patiently waited through wildly screamed questions, and gave a long substantive answer that marked a shift in U.S. foreign policy on a major conflict. They’re fixating on a slip.”