Biden Could Declare Climate Emergency This Week: Report
DESPERATE TIMES
President Biden could declare a climate emergency as early as this week in a bid to save his climate agenda, according to reports. The Washington Post cited three anonymous sources in a report saying that the president was considering the drastic move after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he would not support the Biden administration’s plans for increased spending on environmental issues. If a national emergency is declared, the government could be empowered to take new action on tackling greenhouse-gas emissions and bolstering clean energy. “The president made clear that if the Senate doesn’t act to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, he will,” an anonymous White House official reportedly told the paper. The news comes as over 40 million Americans were put under heat alerts Tuesday, with firefighters already tackling 89 fires across 12 states, Axios reports.