Biden Could Deploy 50,000 Troops if Putin Overruns Ukraine, Says Report
The White House is reportedly making plans to fight back as Vladimir Putin gathers more and more Russian troops at the border of Ukraine. Up until now, President Joe Biden has sounded cautious when asked about the prospect of a military intervention in the event of a Russian invasion. But, in a report from The New York Times, it’s claimed Biden is now moving toward a more forceful strategy. The Times reports Biden was presented with a plan at Camp David on Saturday to deploy an initial 1,000 to 5,000 troops to Eastern European nations, with the option to “increase that number tenfold” if the situation worsens. However, none of the plans under consideration include sending U.S. troops to Ukraine itself, the report states. Meanwhile, NATO confirmed Monday that it was putting troops on standby and bolstering Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in preparation for a possible invasion. The Kremlin has denied it has any plans to invade, despite amassing some 100,000 troops.