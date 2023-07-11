Biden Declares Emergency in Vermont as Flooding Brings Chaos
President Joe Biden on Tuesday approved a declaration of emergency in Vermont as the state was slammed by torrential downpours and widespread flooding. The White House said in a statement that the move allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population.” Early Tuesday, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said the flooding in some parts of the state “have surpassed what was experienced during Tropical Storm Irene” and advised locals to keep away from waterways. A spokesperson for Vermont Emergency Management told local media that 50 isolated people had already been rescued by swift boat as between 7 and 8 inches of rain fell in certain areas. Evacuations are underway and emergency shelter is being offered to residents affected by the disaster.