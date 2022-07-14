Biden Defends Visit With Saudi Crown Prince After Khashoggi Murder
IT’S DIPLOMACY, GUYS
As Biden kicks off his five-day trip to the Middle East, his decision to visit with the Saudi crown prince, whom U.S. intelligence officials believe ordered the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has come under scrutiny. The president defended his decision at a news conference, saying that the Saudis are key to stabilizing the area and reiterating his devotion to human rights. “My views on Khashoggi have been absolutely, positively clear,” Biden said. “The reason I’m going to Saudi Arabia is to promote U.S. interests in...[and] to reassert our influence in the Middle East.” The Washington Post reported that Biden plans to focus on Iran’s attempts to get a nuclear weapon during the meeting. In June, the president said he would not meet with the crown prince, and promised to make the Saudis a “pariah” state during his campaign.