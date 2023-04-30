CHEAT SHEET
Biden Deflects Age Concerns With Brutal Shot at Don Lemon
During his annual speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night, President Joe Biden joked about his advanced age in an attempt to use humor to tamp down concerns. “I get that age is a completely reasonable issue,” he said. “It’s on everyone’s mind, by everyone I mean the New York Times,” he said, calling out the paper for treating him differently from Trump. He later said that he likes Rupert Murdoch, asking “How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?” And finally, the line that got the biggest laugh from the crowd of media luminaries: “You say I’m over the hill. Don Lemon would say that’s a man in his prime.”