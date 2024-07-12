Biden Deflects When Asked to Take Neurological Exam: ‘Ask Trump’

Joe Biden, in a news conference two weeks to the day after his debate against Donald Trump spurred questions about his mental fitness, said he would take a neurological exam if his doctors deemed it necessary—while also suggesting that Trump take one.

In one of his final answers to reporters, the 81-year-old president insisted that his age is not an issue—even though polls have shown that voters think otherwise.

“The only thing age does is help you—creates a little bit of wisdom if you pay attention. And so the point I am making is, I think it is important that I—if my neurologist tells me he thinks I need another exam. By the way, I’ve laid every bit of the record out. Haven’t hidden a thing,” Biden said. “You ought to ask Trump for his, okay?”

“I’ve laid it all out,” he continued. “Every single day I am surrounded by good docs. If they think there is a problem, I promise you—or even if they don’t think it is a problem, if they want me to have a neurological exam again, I will do it. No one is suggesting that to me now.”

Biden then argued that whichever course of action he took, that would not quell all doubts about his candidacy. More than a dozen House Democrats and one senator have publicly called for him to step aside—including three who joined the fray after Thursday’s presser.

“I will ask another question: No matter what I did, no one is going to be satisfied,” he said,

before offering examples of follow-up questions he believed would be likely to be asked.

“‘Did you have seven docs? Did you have two? Who did you have? Did you do this? How many times?’” he imagined. “So, I am not opposed if my doctors tell me I should have another neurological exam. I’ll do it. But that’s where I am.”

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos last Friday, Biden said he hasn’t undergone a cognitive exam, arguing that his job performance is enough to prove his mental fitness.

“I have a cognitive test every single day,” he said then. “Every day I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world.”

Stephanopoulos was captured on video days later saying that he didn’t believe Biden is able to serve another term.