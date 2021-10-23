Biden Delays Release of Secret JFK Assassination Docs

The release of the JFK assassination files has been delayed once again—this time because of the pandemic. Three years ago, then-President Donald Trump put the brakes on making the trove public, citing national security. With the new deadline looming, President Joe Biden on Friday said the COVID-19 crisis slowed down the process of deciding if the redacted documents are ready to be released. He said one cache of papers linked to the 1963 assassination—long the subject of conspiracy theories—will be released later this year, with a second batch coming in 2022, according to CNN. “Making these decisions is a matter that requires a professional, scholarly, and orderly process; not decisions or releases made in haste,” the national archivist said in a memo.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10