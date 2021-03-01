Biden Admin Will Allow Families Separated at Border to Reunite in US: Report
WE BELONG TOGETHER
The Biden administration is expected to allow parents separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border to travel to the U.S. to reunite their families, NBC News reports. The Trump-era policy of “zero tolerance” prosecution for all those who cross the border—largely discontinued in 2018, and officially rescinded by the Biden administration in January—led to over 5,000 children being separate from their families, according to the Associated Press, as kids were parted from their parents as they awaited trial. As of December, at least 628 of those children had yet to be reunited with their parents, according to CNN. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce Monday that the White House would form a task force to help reunite children, granting transportation and healthcare to these families at no cost to them, according to NBC.