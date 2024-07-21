Biden Didn’t Bother Telling Senior Staff Before Withdrawal: Reports
IN THE DARK
Joe Biden’s shock decision to withdraw from the 2024 race Sunday was not shared with many of president’s senior staff members in advance, according to multiple reports. According to Politico, campaign staffers were still on the phone with delegates when Biden’s statement was released Sunday afternoon. “It was a nationwide push to shore up delegates for the roll call,” a state official told the outlet. “I don’t think a soul in Delaware knew,” they added. The virtual roll call where Biden would’ve been chosen as the party’s candidate was set to take place early next month prior to the DNC in Chicago. Another report from CNN suggested that Biden only told his team of senior White House aides about the decision as the statement was being released to the public—at roughly 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Biden’s announcement comes after a large push from within the Democratic Party to get him to step aside following his poor debate performance last month and amid lingering questions about his health.