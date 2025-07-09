Biden Doctor Pleads 5th After Threat of Charges Over Mental Decline

Joe Biden’s doctor pleaded the Fifth Amendment while meeting with House Republicans investigating the former president’s mental fitness while in office.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor was called to testify on Tuesday behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee. He served as physician to the president throughout Biden’s presidency and as his doctor for twelve years before that.

O’Connor is one of multiple Biden aides being called in for questioning as House Republicans investigate accusations from conservatives of a cover-up in the previous administration and allegations that the former president was not in charge while in office.

But the former president’s doctor refused to cooperate with that investigation, prompting House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to issue a subpoena last month.

Former White House physician Kevin O'Connor departs the Rayburn House Office building on July 9, 2025 following testimony before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee investigating former President Biden. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

In a statement from his lawyer to the committee on Wednesday, O’Connor pleaded the Fifth Amendment, which protects a person from self-incrimination.

“The totality of the circumstances surrounding this Committee’s investigation leave Dr. O’Connor no choice but to decline to answer questions on two overlapping grounds,” said his lawyer, David Schertler, in a statement.

The statement cited doctor-patient privilege and O’Connor’s ethical duty of confidentiality, but it also noted the “pending Department of Justice criminal investigation leaves Dr. O’Connor no choice but to invoke his constitutional rights under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to any questions posed by the Committee.”

O’Connor’s lawyer emphasized that invoking the Fifth Amendment does not imply his client committed any crime and quoted the Supreme Court assertion that its function is to “protect innocent men who otherwise might be ensnared by ambiguous circumstances.”

President Joe Biden walking with his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, towards the Oval Office at the White House on August 28, 2023. Leah Millis/Reuters

However, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer seized on O’Connor’s refusal to cooperate as an omission of guilt.

“It’s now clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician and family business associate, refused to answer any questions and chose to hide behind the fifth amendment,” Comer wrote on X.

He accused O’Connor of concealing the truth and said he took the fifth “when asked if he was told to lie about President Biden’s health and whether he was fit to be President of the United States.”

🚨🚨🚨



President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, just pleaded the fifth at his deposition before Congress today.



It’s now clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician and family business… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 9, 2025

Comer vowed to interview more Biden White House officials, but House Democrats blasted their GOP colleague for obsessing about the former president.

“The only person’s health that Republicans care about is Joe Biden’s,” said Ranking Member Robert Garcia in a statement.

Ranking Member @RepRobertGarcia’s statement on Oversight Republicans’ obsession with Joe Biden ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VidUGou2EM — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) July 9, 2025

Republicans have called on a series of Biden officials for questioning. Among them are former Special Assistant to the President Ian Sams, former Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, and former Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who were all requested for interviews next month. An interview with former White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients was requested for early September.