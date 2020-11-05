Biden Edges Closer as the Final Ballots Put Trump on a Tightrope

President Donald Trump is not feeling good. As his path to victory narrowed to a virtual tightrope with key battleground states counting up their crucial final votes, the president reportedly realized—despite his legal tub-thumping—that he was sinking.

CNN’s Dana Bash reported late Wednesday that the president started feeling “down” as he watched live cable news coverage of his apparent demise through Wednesday, and is “starting to see this slip away.”

As of Thursday morning, there was little fresh encouragement for him. The key states of Georgia and Pennsylvania are tightening in favor of Joe Biden as more votes are counted. The only glimmer of hope for Trump lies in Arizona, which was called for Biden by the Associated Press, but has seen Trump gain some late ground. Nevada is expected to announce results at midday ET on Thursday.

Current tallies in Arizona still show Biden in the lead, but Trump supporters are clinging on to the long-shot hope that things could change as the final votes are tallied up in Maricopa County. According to local network ABC15, the county’s election department released fresh batch of results shortly after midnight which skewed toward Trump. They reportedly left the two election rivals with just 69,000 votes between them and, according to the department, there’s some 275,000 ballots still to count.

Frustratingly, there will be no more answers soon—the department said it won’t offer any more results until 9 p.m. ET Thursday night. Staff were working under extreme pressure Wednesday after a band of Trump supporters, some armed, gathered to protest outside the election office. They were heard chanting “Count the vote” and “Fox News sucks!”

The race in Georgia is also set to be extremely stressful, with Biden making serious ground on Trump for the state’s 16 Electoral College votes. According to The New York Times, Trump’s lead was slashed from 100,000 to around 24,000 by early Thursday morning, after election staff worked through the night to count up absentee ballots. The lead is now so narrow, at 0.5 percent, that the vote seems likely to end in a recount.

The next update in Georgia is scheduled for mid-morning Thursday, with an estimated 4 percent of the vote remaining to be counted—including from heavily populated counties in the Atlanta metro region. Fulton County, the state’s largest Democratic stronghold, has about 10,000 absentee ballots left to count as of early Thursday morning.

In Pennsylvania, Trump remains in the lead but, again, Biden is chasing him down and could well flip the state of his birth if the trend continues through the final stages of counting. Early Wednesday, when Trump held a 675,000-vote lead in the state, he prematurely declared victory there. But, according to the Associated Press, that lead slipped to 326,000 by the afternoon and then further to 239,000 by the evening. There were roughly a million votes left to be counted Wednesday afternoon, and counting is ongoing with no scheduled time for a further update.

Finally, in Nevada, Biden remains narrowly ahead by fewer than 8,000 votes with mail-in ballots received on Election Day still to be counted. As in other states, those ballots are likely to skew in Biden’s favor overall but it’s more complicated here with pro-Trump counties also still in play. Nevada officials have taken a much more relaxed approach to announcements than other states, with no new numbers being provided since Wednesday morning.

There are various ways for Biden to reach the 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim the White House—in fact, one battleground victory is all it would take. But, assuming Biden’s Arizona projection is not reversed by a dramatic late Trump surge, the president, who is still sitting on 214 electoral votes, needs to claim all four remaining contested states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina.