Biden Estimates That Around 10 to 15 Percent of Americans Are ‘Not Very Good People’
Joe Biden thinks that around 10 to 15 percent of Americans are “not very good people,” but that the “vast majority of the people are decent” and want to get along with each other. The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee appeared to get his figure out of thin air during an online town hall event with some of his black supporters on Thursday night. “Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don’t think the vast majority of people think that,” Biden said during the event, which was hosted by actor Don Cheadle. “There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people, but that’s not who we are. The vast majority of the people are decent, and we have to appeal to that and we have to unite people—bring them together.” Biden was discussing the importance of a president setting a good example for the nation on race issues, and accused President Trump of actively working to divide the country and making “the worst of us to come out.”