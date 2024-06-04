Biden Tells Us What He Really Thinks About Netanyahu and Gaza
People have “every reason” to believe that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prolonging the war in Gaza for his own political survival, President Joe Biden said. Speaking in an interview with Time, Biden was asked if he believed Bibi was allowing the conflict to grind on “for his own political self-preservation.” “I’m not going to comment on that,” Biden answered before adding: “There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion.” Relations between Biden and Netanyahu appear to have strained in recent months over disagreements about the war and their opposing views on the necessity of a ground invasion of Rafah. In the Time interview, Biden declined to comment on whether Netanyahu had crossed a red line on Rafah and said “it’s uncertain” if Israel has committed war crimes in Gaza. The Democrat was also asked about his own political survival in light of polling suggesting most Americans think he’s too old for a second term. “I can do it better than anybody you know,” he answered. “You’re looking at me, I can take you too.”