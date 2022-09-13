Biden Gets to Take ’the Beast’ to Queen’s Funeral
ARRIVING IN STYLE
President Joe Biden will be allowed to take the armored Cadillac known as the Beast to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral next week, The Times reports. With more than 100 leaders expected to attend and concerns about traffic literally crippling the area around Westminster, other foreign dignitaries have reportedly been asked to lighten the load by agreeing to board shared buses. One government source admitted to the Times that it was not a good look to ask global representatives to simply “take a bus” but said they were being urged to be flexible in their travel arrangements. Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar are the only nations to be excluded from the funeral, according to the BBC, which cited sources in the British government. Iran will be represented at the funeral, but only at the level of ambassadors.