Biden Grants First Post-Debate Interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos

President Joe Biden will sit down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos later this week, his first television interview since his dismal debate performance that has thrown the Democratic Party into chaos and called his candidacy into question.

The conversation will be taped on Friday, with the first portions airing on Friday’s World News Tonight with David Muir. Other segments of the interview will air throughout the weekend, including on Saturday’s Good Morning America, before the extended interview airs on ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

The interview comes as the White House and Biden campaign’s limited-press model has flailed since last week’s debate, with Democratic officials demanding Biden address the concerns over his age and mental acuity directly. Biden aides acknowledged to Reuters on Monday that the strategy was no longer tenable and were working to arrange one-on-one interviews.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told MSNBC on Tuesday that Biden needed to give a serious of interviews if he wanted to allay the public’s concerns.

“Serious journalists, no-holds-barred, any question’s fair, and just sit there and be Joe,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday. “Show your values, show your knowledge, show your judgment, show your empathy for the American people, and I think that that would be a great thing for him.”