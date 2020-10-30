Biden Has 4,000 Lawyers on Standby in Florida for Possible Election Recount

Read it at New York Magazine
Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a whopping 4,000 lawyers standing by or already working in Florida to either avoid or combat an election recount next week, according to New York Magazine. The attorneys have been examining ballot designs, monitoring local officials who’ve been counting the state’s early votes, and watching canvassing boards. The mag reports that the goal of these thousands of Democratic lawyers is to ensure that as many votes as possible are counted so as to pave the way for a clear victory in the key swing state. Biden has also stationed lawyers from the Obama administration throughout the nation as well.