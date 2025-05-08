Biden Has Brain Freeze on ‘The View’ as Jill Jumps In

Jill Biden to the rescue.

The former first lady swooped in to praise Joe Biden’s mental acuity after he started mumbling during a joint appearance on The View.

The encounter began with a question posed by Alyssa Farah Griffin: “Since you left office, there have been a number of books that have come out, deeply sourced from Democratic sources, that claim in your final year there was a dramatic decline in your cognitive abilities... What is your response to these allegations? Are these sources wrong?”

Biden, 82, said those sources “are wrong” and that there was “nothing to sustain that.”

Things went downhill from there.

“We left with a circumstance where we, we had an insurrection,” he said next. “I started. Not since the Civil War we had, we had a circumstance where we were in a position that we, well—the pandemic, because of the incompetence of the last outfit—end up over a million people dying. Million people dying.”

He continued, “We’re also in a situation where we found ourselves unable to deal with a lot of just basic issues and, which I won’t go into in the interest of time. And so we went to work and we got it done. And, you know, one of the things that that well...”

Biden then began mumbling before Jill, 73, jumped in.

“Alyssa, you know, one of the things, I think, is that the people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us, and they didn’t see how hard Joe worked every single day,” she said. “I mean, he’d get up, he put in a full day, and then at night, he would, I’d be in bed, you know, reading my book, and he was still on the phone, reading his briefings, working with staff.”

Jill Biden, 73, has repeatedly defended her husband when his mental acuity is mentioned. Mike Segar/Reuters

Jill added that Biden’s work schedule was “non-stop” even in his final year. Biden stared forward with his arms crossed as his wife spoke.

“Being president is not like a job. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a life that you live,” Jill continued. “You live it 24 hours a day—that phone can ring at 11 o’clock at night or two in the morning. It’s constant. You never leave it. And Joe worked really hard. I think he was a great president. And if you look at things—if you look at things today... Give me Joe Biden, anytime.”

The panel and crowd erupted in applause at the President Donald Trump dig.

Biden, now smiling, joked that hearing his wife’s glowing praise of him was “worth the invitation to come on the show.”

Biden’s presidential campaign went off the rails after he appeared to have numerous brain fades during the June 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump.