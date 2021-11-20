Exam Shows Biden Has Hiatal Hernia, Arthritis, No Major Health Issues

Read it at CNN
President Joe Biden has some arthritis that could explain his stiff walk and a hiatal hernia that may be causing frequent throat clearing, his doctor said after his first physical exam as the nation’s commander in chief. But other than that, the 78-year-old is in good shape—“healthy, vigorous” and fit to carry out the duties of his office, Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote. The doctor said Biden underwent an “extremely detailed neurologic exam” that showed no evidence of a stroke, multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's.