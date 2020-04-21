CHEAT SHEET
Biden Has His Best Fundraising Month With $46.7M Haul
KA-CHING
Joe Biden raised $46.7 million last month, marking the biggest haul of his presidential run, even though his campaign had to go virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. The presumptive Democratic nominee said 70 percent of the donations were online and the average amount was $40. The total is a big boost for Biden, who trailed five of his primary opponents in fundraising at the end of February. But as The Daily Beast reported earlier this month, Biden still faces a financial challenge because of GOP’s massive war chest and the COVID-19 crisis; the postponement of the Democratic convention means he’ll have to wait to spend a pot of general election money.