Biden Hits 55%-41% Against Trump in Biggest National Poll Lead Yet
No doubt he’ll claim it is fake news, but a new CNN general election poll has President Trump lagging a massive 14 percentage points behind Joe Biden, at 41 percent to the former VP’s 55 percent. The poll of 1,259 adults also saw a significant majority of Americans surveyed say racism is a big problem in the country today and that the criminal-justice system in America favors whites over blacks. More than eight in 10 say that the peaceful protests that have spread throughout the nation following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers are justified. Some 65 percent say the president’s response to recent protests has been more harmful than helpful. Americans now consider race relations as important a campaign issue as the economy and health care, according to the survey. Overall, 38 percent said they approve of the way Trump is handling the presidency, while 57 percent disapprove, roughly on a par with approval ratings for Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush at this point in their respective re-election years. Both of them went on to lose the presidency after one term. Some 41 percent say they back the president, while Biden’s 55 percent level of support is his highest mark yet.