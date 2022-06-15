Biden Hits Back at Anti-LGBTQ State Bills With Executive Order
🏳️🌈
President Joe Biden has made it clear that “gay” will remain in his vocabulary despite a rising number of anti-LGBTQ+ state bills being passed across the country. He signed an executive order at a ceremony Wednesday that will, among other measures, direct federal health and education agencies to bolster access to gender-affirming care, foster inclusive learning environments in schools, and cut federal funding for conversion therapy, The Hill reported. Biden was introduced by Javier Gomez, a Florida student organizer who coordinated student walkouts over Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “My message to all the young people: Just be you,” Biden told LGBTQ+ activists and Democratic lawmakers. “You are loved. You are understood. You do belong. I want you to know that as your president, all of us on this stage, have your back.” Biden also called for Congress to pass the Equality Act, which stalled earlier this year.