Biden: I Used to Smack Bullies Like Trump in the Mouth
Joe Biden has bitten back at the idea that he’s too soft to battle Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election—but maybe went slightly too far. In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Biden was asked how he could possibly handle an attack from Trump when he was so comprehensively trampled by Sen. Kamala Harris in last week’s debate. “The idea that I’d be intimidated by Donald Trump,” Biden with a chuckle. “He’s the bully that I knew my whole life. He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I’d smack him in the mouth.” Biden said he was excited about the prospect of debating Trump one-on-one, and referenced the infamous 2016 debate when he loomed behind Hillary Clinton as she spoke. “I’m looking forward to this man,” Biden said excitedly. You walk behind me in the debate. Come here, man.”